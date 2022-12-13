Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bayonetta 3

Hideki Kamiya can't imagine the Bayonetta series ever ending

The game director reveals that Platinum Games might make as many as nine Bayonetta games.

After the release of Bayonetta 2 for the Wii U back in 2014 it took an agonizing eight years before we finally got a sequel in the form of the excellent Bayonetta 3.

It came as quite a surprise then when Platinum Games at the Game Awards revealed a new game set in the Bayonetta universe, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, which releases in March 2023. And according to the series director Hideki Kamiya this is just the beginning.

In a recent interview with IGN, Kamiya was asked if he was going to make more Bayonetta games in the future, to which he replied:

"I personally can't conceive the Bayonetta series ever ending. I want to make a Bayonetta 4 and Bayonetta 5, and I intend on pitching them to the company. We often talk internally about how we could make nine of them. I want people who love the Bayonetta series to believe me when I say: 'I'm not going to do anything that will betray the players.'"

While nine games is perhaps a bit too optimistic, it's great to hear that Kamiya and the team are hopeful for the future, and considering the quality of the previous entries, we can't wait to find out where the series takes us next.

Bayonetta 3

