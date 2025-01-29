Hideaki Nishino appointed new CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment

HQ

There's a big shake-up happening in the coming months at Sony, as Hideaki Nishino is taking a step up to become the Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and president. From the 1st of April this year, Nishino will be taking over the presidential role previously held by Hiroki Totoki.

"Hiroki Totoki, President, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation will step down from the SIE Chairman position to become President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation," reads a press release. Lin Tao, current SVP of finance, corporate development, and strategy, is also stepping down, with her successor to be announced later.

Nishino previously served as co-CEO of platform business, alongside Hermen Hulst. Hulst will keep his position of CEO of the studio business group, and will be reporting to Nishino. Hulst will continue to lead Sony's development of first-party content, while Nishino will remain CEO of platform business.

Kenchiro Yoshida, Sony's current CEO and president, will be stepping down to allow Totoki's succession, alongside becoming director, representative corporate executive officer, and chairman. So, all in all a lot of role changes, with many people stepping down from a leadership position to take up another one. We'll have to wait until April to see what changes this really means for Sony.