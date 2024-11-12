LIVE
      Hideaki Itsuno unveils his new role as head of Lightspeed Studio's new headquarters in Japan

      Capcom veteran returns to active development to bring us new AAA action titles, now under the Tencent umbrella.

      Many were surprised last summer when Hideaki Itsuno, a Capcom legend with a career spanning more than 30 years developing titles, left the company. His last role was as director of Dragon's Dogma 2, and at the time his future was uncertain for gamers. Not for him, it seems.

      Itsuno was preparing to make the leap to head up the new subsidiary of Tencent-owned Lightspeed Studio in Japan. The subsidiary, called Lightspeed Japan Studio, will have two offices in Japan, one in Tokyo and one in Osaka, from which they will develop AAA action titles, the creative's speciality.

      The studio's website has also started a talent recruitment process open to everyone, looking for all kinds of developer profiles to start work. We can't wait to see what Itsuno and his new team have in store for the future.

