Hideaki Itsuno takes the lead at LightSpeed Japan Studio

Hideaki Itsuno, the creative mastermind behind Dragon's Dogma and Devil May Cry 5, is already making waves in his new role as the head of LightSpeed Japan Studio. According to a recent announcement, the newly established studio aims to craft AAA action games, and Itsuno has hinted that their first project is officially in the works.

While specifics about the project remain under wraps, Itsuno took to social media to share his excitement, noting that the team is growing and gearing up for their debut title. With over 30 years at Capcom and a track record of hits, the gaming community is abuzz with speculation about what this seasoned developer has up his sleeve.

As Itsuno transitions into this new chapter, we are eager to see how his expertise will shape the DNA of LightSpeed Japan Studio. Could this next creation rival his past successes, or will it chart an entirely new course in the gaming landscape?

What are your hopes for Itsuno's next project?