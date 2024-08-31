Hideaki Itsuno is leaving Capcom

HQ

Hideaki Itsuno, a games industry legend and Capcom titan has today announced that he will be leaving the company where he made his presence known after an extremely long tenure.

For over 30 years Itsuno has been a Capcom man, most notably working on and leading Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma, but also the Power Stone and Rival Schools franchises.

Hideaki Itsuno announced his decision via a post on his X profile:

When, where, and what kind of games he will be making is as of yet unclear, but although it's farewell for now, this isn't goodbye.