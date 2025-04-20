Hidden Steam feature shows just how much money you've spent on the platform

HQ

If you don't want to experience a sudden feeling of dread at how much money you've spent on video games, perhaps now is the time to look away. Otherwise, journey with us to see just how much cash you've spent on Steam games in your account's lifetime.

As spotted by PC Gamer, a Reddit thread where a user was noting how much money they'd spent via the Points Shop saw a comment that guided users to a plainer way to see how much money they had spent.

To access this on your own account, head to Help, then Steam Support, then My Account, then Data related to your Steam account, before clicking the External funds used link. That will then prompt another login, but after that you'll be able to see just how much money you've spent over the years.

Scary stuff, for some, but it's interesting to know that Valve has been keeping track of our individual spending data, and lets us see it as well.