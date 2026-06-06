Hidden Folks 2 will be coming to mobile and PC in 2027

The Wholesome Games Showcase has served up tons of news about upcoming indie games, but the broadcast also had a few tricks up its sleeves in regards to world premieres too.

On this front, developer Hidden Folks B.V. made an appearance to officially lift the curtain on Hidden Folks 2, a black and white searching game sequel that will expand on the experience the 2017 original game brought to the table.

This follow-up will bring new hand-drawn, interactive, and miniature landscapes in a variety of themes, and will ask players to find secrets, complete tasks, and otherwise indulge in the additional "silly jokes, more mouth sounds, and various quality-of-life improvements."

As for when Hidden Folks 2 will arrive, the game is aiming to launch on PC and mobile (iOS and Android) in 2027, and you can see some images of the game below.