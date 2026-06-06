Hidden Folks 2 will be coming to mobile and PC in 2027
The black and white searching sequel was just announced at the Wholesome Games Showcase.
The Wholesome Games Showcase has served up tons of news about upcoming indie games, but the broadcast also had a few tricks up its sleeves in regards to world premieres too.
On this front, developer Hidden Folks B.V. made an appearance to officially lift the curtain on Hidden Folks 2, a black and white searching game sequel that will expand on the experience the 2017 original game brought to the table.
This follow-up will bring new hand-drawn, interactive, and miniature landscapes in a variety of themes, and will ask players to find secrets, complete tasks, and otherwise indulge in the additional "silly jokes, more mouth sounds, and various quality-of-life improvements."
As for when Hidden Folks 2 will arrive, the game is aiming to launch on PC and mobile (iOS and Android) in 2027, and you can see some images of the game below.