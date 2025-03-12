Hidalgo's Kickstarter campaign kicks off this month, with the most endearing representation of Don Quixote in history.

Last year, during our visit to IndieDevDay, we had the opportunity to learn about Hidalgo, a cozy cooperative adventure game about the great Spanish literary figure Don Quixote de la Mancha and his faithful squire and friend Sancho Panza, from its creators at Infinite Thread Games. And although at the time the studio's CEO, Juan Pablo Guzmán, had planned to launch the Kickstarter campaign in 2024 and the game this 2025, plans didn't go as planned.

But don't let that cloud your spirits, because now we have confirmation that the Kickstarter campaign to kickstart Hidalgo will begin on 25 March 2025. That's when we'll know the final roadmap to the game's release and the benefits to support this charming game that we could almost classify as a hybrid between the art of The Plucky Squire and the gameplay of It Takes Two.

And if you missed our chat with Guzmán about the game, its influences and unique features, don't miss our interview below.