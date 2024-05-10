English
Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush's game project manager asks if the title didn't win enough awards

Despite Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty saying they are in need of smaller games that deliver "prestige and awards"...

Many eyes widened and chins dropped as Microsoft announced earlier this week that Tango Gameworks, creators of the wildly acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush, is closing down. And the astonishment seems to include Tango employees.

Now the studio's game project manager Kazuaki Egashira wonders if last year's hit Hi-Fi Rush didn't get enough awards, posting pictures of all the statuettes, plaques and trophies it received (from BAFTA and The Game Awards, among others) with the comment: "Not enough?"

Incidentally, the day after Tango Gameworks was closed down, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty said (thanks The Verge) during a meeting with his employees that they "need smaller games that give us prestige and awards". Games like Hi-Fi Rush, that is.

Hi-Fi Rush

