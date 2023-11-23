Hi-Fi Rush's feline sidekick launched as plush

HQ

Hi-Fi Rush became very popular when it was stealth released early this year, and it seems like Bethesda wasn't fully prepared for it to be such a big hit. But during the year, the game has gotten several updates that has added content to the game, with other merchandise showing up as well.

But... nothing has been even nearly as cool as the 808 plush that just went to sale for $35 on the Bethesda Gear Store. Just listen to this presentation:

"Meet 808, your adorable feline sidekick. Her favorite things are music, playtime and cuddles. She has glowing paws that she puts to good use playing patty-cake or fighting evil corporations. Rumor has it that she can stun her enemies with the sheer power of her cuteness. Whether or not that trick also works on allies is for you to find out."

The 808 plush is 20.3 x 14 x 15.2 cm (8"H x 5.5"x 6") tall and sports details that glows in the dark. She even has a zinc alloy metal 響 charm for maximum authenticity. Christmas awaits us around the corner, time to treat yourself?