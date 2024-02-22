Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment get physical releases

HQ

We already knew that Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment ware going to be released for Nintendo's and/or Sony's consoles, and yesterday we got firm release dates. It turns out Pentiment arrives today for PlayStation and Switch, while Hi-Fi Rush premieres on PlayStation 5 on the 20th of March for most of us in Europe.

So far, they have only been available as digital releases for PC and Xbox, but as they are now arriving for more formats - they will get the physical treatment courtesy of Limited Run Games. The Pentiment pre-order page is already online and for $34.99 you'll get the game for the console format of your choice; PlayStation, Switch or Xbox. There is still no store page for Hi-Fi Rush though, but should be up shortly.



