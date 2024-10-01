Hi-Fi Rush 2 will become a reality once Krafton buys the IP rights from Microsoft

HQ

Hi-Fi Rush 2 will likely move ahead at Krafton, after the acquisition of the former ZeniMax studio last August. In fact, a Nintendo Switch version for Hi-Fi Rush and some DLC for the former Microsoft exclusive could also be in the works (that's what the studio wants to do, at least, once the IP ownership is resolved).

That's according to Maria Park, Head of corporate development at Krafton, in an interview for GamesIndustry.biz, Hi-Fi Rush 2 had a six month build when the Korean publisher, better known for PUBG Battlegrounds, jumped in to acquire the studio and the Hi-Fi Rush IP from Microsoft.

"I think the build that we looked at was about six months old when we went to meet with them. At the moment, because the IP acquisition is in progress, it's been on hold because all the related assets and tools will be transferred to Krafton from Microsoft. But yes, we'll continue working on it for sure."

Although we just said that Krafton acquire Tango, that's not quite what happened. The studio did close, but Krafton hired almost everybody back, "like a migration to Krafton from ZeniMax. So there wasn't an upfront acquisition cost in regards to the team transfer."

Tango had around 90 employees when they were shut down and got fired. Around 70 or 80 then joined Krafton, as some of them had found new jobs. The key positions that were left vacant were quickly filled bt Krafton, so it will remain a 90-100 people studio.

The thing that Krafton did acquire (or is/was currently in the procces, as this interview was conducted late August) is the Hi-Fi Rush IP from Microsoft. Until that is sorted out, work on Hi-Fi Rush 2, DLC or a potential Switch version is on hold, but the intention to continue with the series is clear.