Hi-Fi Rush 2 could be more open world and feel more synchronised

HQ

Hi-Fi Rush 2 hasn't been officially announced, but we know it is in the works at Tango Gameworks. Or at least was before the studio was closed by Microsoft in May 2024.

But in August, PUBG Battlegrounds publisher Krafton announced they were buying the studio, or better said, they were hiring more than 70% of its employees, as well as the Hi-Fi Rush IP from Microsoft.

Maria Park, Head of corporate development said in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz that the sequel, which had a six month build on Tango before its closure, will continue its development once they secure the IP rights from Microsoft, something they are sure will happen.

"They want to make sure it surpasses the expectations of the existing fans. For instance, some of the feedback about Hi-Fi Rush was that some people felt it was just going through factories, so now they want to give a more open world type of experience", she said.

"I don't think it's going to be completely open world, but a more dynamic environment you play in. Also, having more advanced technology applied to the rhythm action so that it feels more synchronised."

So, as far a Krafton acquires the Hi-Fi Rush IP, the game will continue its development. It may take a while, as she said they are also considering a Switch version and DLC for the first game. "They don't want to rush the sequel but take the necessary time to refine the game and come up with a different experience".