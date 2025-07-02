Hey buddy! Now you can fight like Beavis and Butt-head in Call of Duty

HQ

It seems the Call of Duty franchise has decided to embrace the madness and mayhem of other multiplayer titles like Fortnite by adding crazy collaborations to join the fray. Today we bring you one that we admit we didn't see coming: Beavis and Butt-head. The protagonists of Mike Judge's long-running animated series will now enter the fray in Activision's shooter.

It's actually a previously announced collaboration that's part of Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded, which kicks off today. You'll be able to unlock skins for Beavis, Butt-head, Todd and the Coach, all with an eye-catching cartoon feel. Needless to say, while they're fun, you'll probably be inviting all the opposing team's players to shoot you in that giant cartoon head.

Check out the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Operators below.