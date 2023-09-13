Hexxen: Hunters Impressions: A board game adaptation with a lot of potential

It may surprise many to hear that Hexxen is a massively popular board game. The reason why you have likely never heard of Hexxen before is because for the most part its success is found throughout Germany, something I learnt about when meeting up with developer Ulisses Spiele Digital during my time in Cologne for Gamescom 2023. As for why I sat down with this developer, this is because the company is well underway with creating a video game adaptation of Hexxen, a title that is simply known as Hexxen: Hunters.

This game is set in the same alternative 18th century as the board game, one where a collection of skilled humans, known as Hunters, are tasked with protecting the world from the forces of hell. In the game, you have to build and develop a team of Hunters and then lead them as they help protect civilians, and wander deep into the Black Forest with the intention of closing the portal to Hell that opened in the woodland region.

As for how the gameplay is offered, it is actually split into two main styles. There is the mission format that revolves around wandering around a level and completing a quest, and then there are also the events that transpire at the hub-like town you call a headquarters. While I'll touch on the combat more in a moment, the town hub serves as a place where you can improve and better your team, but also to improve the amenities that the town provides, all so that you can unlock even better upgrades and so forth.

Looking at the missions and combat, missions themselves are said to last around 25-30 minutes and will see players sent to levels that they can explore and undertake additional side quests, all on top of following a main narrative event that connects to the storyline. While there are eight total Hunters set to be available, each mission will allow you to take four Hunters at a time, with each having their own set of abilities and gameplay style.

The combat is real-time strategy, and if anything it reminds me of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Each character has a specific range they can freely move around in, and then a certain number of action points they can spend to make attacks or use abilities. It's a system that is far less rigid than an RTS, but it still has plenty of strategic depth as you have to consider enemy movements within your turn, as it could be disastrous to have a healer or weaker spellcaster being the Hunter that is left unprotected and open to attacks. The abilities that a Hunter can use is also connected to the magic systems in the game, and unlike some strategy titles where you have to be conservative with how you spend this resource, in Hexxen: Hunters it resets after every battle, meaning you can throw and cast spells without concern.

I only got a taste of one mission in action, but in that mission, I got to see multiple combat encounters - including one with a powerful boss-level foe who added new gameplay mechanics and elements to the equation - and also a little bit of exploration, which included meeting a near-dead adventurer on the road who asked me to help him with a quest as a dying wish. This would take the player off the beaten path and away from the core objective, but promised additional loot and gear great for improving your characters.

The narrative itself is also not rigid. Throughout the story you will have an array of chances to make decisions that will affect the story in significant ways. This could be something as big as deciding to exterminate or to team up with a demonic cult, and the choice you make will have an effect on the town and the people who live within it, and also on the group dynamic and how the Hunters work as a unit. This narrative direction has been taken because Hexxen: Hunters is made to be an adaptation of the Hexxen board game and not a 1:1 translation, meaning you get the depth of choice of the tabletop version without the rigidity of it.

If there wasn't already enough to manage in this game, the doomsday clock system adds further fuel to the fire. Throughout the game and story, there will be a clock that ticks away and should it move all the way around and hit 13, the game will end. You will have to complete tasks and work to lower this clock to thwart Lucifer's invasion of the world, and this will be tied to the narrative events and to other important activities.

While I only got to see a rudimentary build of Hexxen: Hunters it was clear to me that it has potential as a strategy RPG. The real-time action and the progression elements seem to work hand-in-hand, and the narrative options and depth looks to add a lot as well. With the game promising around 40 missions, set to make its debut in 2024, and the developer even suggesting that should it be well-received it will be supported down the line with additional content taken from the tabletop game's many expansions, the future does look bright for this title.