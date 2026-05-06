Heroic is exiting competitive Dota 2 due to "unsustainable" financial results

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Competitive Dota 2 is a rather fascinating place, as many of the tournaments that are offered in the esport feature prize pools that dwarf other events. However, Dota 2 also doesn't have a clear league format to rely on that can encourage financial stability and likewise, the teams who find the most success are the ones who win big events and can continue to use the prize money to fund its future endeavours.

To this end, teams with more sparring success can find themselves navigating a more complex financial environment, with Heroic now deciding that continuing to invest in competitive Dota 2 isn't worth the effort.

In a statement on social media, Heroic has announced it is departing competitive Dota 2 for good, and that its players and staff have been released from their contracts, are now able to explore opportunities elsewhere, and intend to remain as a group for whatever comes next.

"Depsite competitive success, a growing fanbase, and significant commercial efforts, the financial results ultimately fell short, making it unsustainable for us in the long term," as Heroic explains.

Are you surprised by this news at all? The team was expected to compete in DreamLeague Season 29 as of next week.