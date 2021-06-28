Heroes of Reach is the first season for Halo Infinite

Halo Reach was Bungie's last Halo and many fans also consider it to be the best installation in the almost 20 years old series. Therefore it makes a whole lot of sense to have some reconnection with Reach in the upcoming Halo Infinite, as it was the planet where Spartans and The Covenant first met.

In the latest update about the game on Halo Waypoint, 343 Industries now reveals that the first season for the Halo Infinite multiplayer (which is released as a stand-alone free-to-play title) is in fact called Heroes of Reach. The Head of Creative for Halo Infinite Joseph Staten explains why and also says your character will have a part in the Halo universe somehow:

"At the center of our plans is a goal to deeply root your multiplayer character in the larger Halo universe and give them a vital, active role in the Halo story moving forward. How exactly we're going to do this in the Seasons and years ahead... Well, we're not ready to share details yet.

But I can share that we picked 'Heroes of Reach' as a Seasonal theme for very specific reasons: Reach has a rich history; it's a key location for Spartans of old and a focal point for a new generation of Spartans preparing to wrestle with the perils and mysteries of a galaxy that has fundamentally changed after the events of Halo 5."

We also get to know that the seasons of Halo Infinite will be roughly three months each. This was revealed by Live Team Design Director Ryan Paradis, who adds that it's the sweet spot to keep everything fresh but also avoid the feeling that you never know what's going on:

"So, we decided on roughly 3 months because it gives players a good amount of time to experience and explore the Seasonal content, without it getting tiresome and without constantly pulling the rug from under players. We want to ensure that there's always a fresh and fun reason to be playing Halo Infinite, but that the things they know and love will be around for more than a heartbeat."

Finally, Paradis explains how the Battle Passes for each season will work. It turns out they will never expire, so even years from now, you will be able to go back to the first Seasons to unlock things and complete challenges:

"We're going player-first with our Battle Passes: All Battle Passes will be permanent. This means that the Season 1 Battle Pass will be around forever; you can always go back, select that as your active Battle Pass and continue to earn progress in it. If you decided to take a Season off, or you simply didn't have time to play, that's fine. You can always go back and purchase any prior Battle Pass as well. Additionally, our passes will always include various free rewards in addition to the premium track. This goes back to a few pillars of ours: Provide unambiguous value and maintain that player-first focus."