Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era (Early Access)

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I am not, nor can I be, impartial when I speak of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era. It is (yes, in this year of 2026, brimming with gems) one of my most eagerly awaited games of the year. And of the decade. Heroes of Might and Magic, as a series and almost as the leading exponent of a genre—that of turn-based army strategy—has been a series that has defined me as a player. I wanted to make this clear from the outset so that you understand how I approached such an important game, and one from which I was going to demand a great deal personally.

Although HoMM has been very important to me, in reality it's only the second and third instalments of this Might and Magic spin-off series that have been. I still have Heroes of Might and Magic III: Complete Edition installed on my PC, because it's always a pleasure to switch off from everything and everyone for a couple of hours to play a quick random game. I said two hours... which can easily turn into six or seven. That's how it goes. And although I love the game, it's been in need of a worthy successor for decades. And now, at last, it looks like it's going to get one. For now it's only in Early Access, but this Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era already has practically every element I could ask for in a successor.

One of the best things about this Early Access build is that we already have six factions available to explore and optimise. Joining the classic factions of the Sun Temple humans, the Necropolis undead, the Dungeon monsters and the Forest faeries are the new factions of the Schism (which we now finally know, according to the game's lore, is a splinter group from the Dungeon that went into exile in the depths of the sea) and the Hive. Each of these has seven different types of basic units, with the exception of the Hive, which has eight. But almost all of them can be upgraded to stronger variants, which can also be customised to have characteristics that best suit your playstyle and your army. You can also have units from different factions under your command, although this comes with some penalties to troop morale.

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This Early Access version features a multitude of maps and setups for enjoying quick matches against the AI, where for now you can customise the faction, but not the starting hero or resources. I enjoyed giving the tutorial a brief try, though it will only be useful for those new to the series. Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era plays practically the same way it has for the past 30 years. You have one (or several) heroes at your disposal, and with them you gradually clear the fog of war on the map turn-by-turn, with each turn representing a day in the game. With the help of an entourage of creatures, you can recruit more along the way in exchange for gold and resources, which you in turn acquire through exploration and combat. You can then reinvest those resources into upgrading your castle(s), which serve as a stronghold, a recruitment post and the hub for upgrading your hero's spells.

This gameplay system is actually a web of smaller systems within which the magic of this game lies. It's not just about swelling the numbers in your army and then sending them charging in a straight line against the opponent. There are a thousand and one ways to gain an advantage or fall into traps that can cost you dearly. Not having enough resources at the start of the week to recruit more troops can give your opponent a crucial few turns' advantage, and ruin a game lasting hours because of a single bad decision. In Olden Era there are far more variations than in previous games, and I like that one of the options on the main menu is 'Challenges', which are like tutorial missions much more specialised in the game's subsystems.

There are four main game modes for quick matches in Olden Era. Arena Mode gives you a hero who is already quite high-level, with spells and high stats, and a full army ready for battle, and what you do there is face off directly in battle against another AI-controlled hero. The aim is to make the most of the terrain, your hero's strengths and the synergies of your troops to secure victory in closely matched encounters. Then there's Classic Mode, where you must explore a map, gather resources and protect your base whilst conquering the bases of the other players (controlled by the AI, though we hope multiplayer servers will arrive soon), and a more difficult and streamlined variant of Classic Mode called 'Single Hero', where you can only have one army on the field and, if you lose it, it's game over. Finally, there is the Scenarios game mode, which consists of standalone maps taken from the game's campaign, but without the terrain or objective limitations found there.

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And since we're on this subject, this is where Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era has stirred up the most excitement in me. I wasn't expecting much from the campaign, but the missions currently available (we can only play Act 1 of it) have already won me over more than any previous attempt in the series to construct a coherent narrative. Both the characters and the way the missions unfold (which are packed with optional but equally interesting side objectives) have really won me over, and the studio Unfrozen has even dared to add genuine RPG elements to it. Without a doubt, for now this is what I'd most recommend enjoying until new content updates arrive for the game.

For now, I don't have many complaints about the current state of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, although I have noticed some slowdowns in combat that simply shouldn't be there. Animations that stutter, but which the GPU quickly recovers from. Nothing major or overly serious, but they are something to bear in mind for future patches. Furthermore, for now I think what is a bit more urgent is to adjust the difficulty levels the game offers, which I currently find unbalanced. I played a quick game on Normal and the enemy simply wiped me out completely by the eighth turn. That's almost right at the start of the game!

In short, Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is practically everything I could have asked for in a new game in the series: an experience familiar enough with the past to connect with my fondest childhood memories of keyboard and mouse, whilst adding new features such as factions and game subsystems to make me think and immerse myself fully in its universe and gameplay. It's a new era for strategy, and I'm delighted to be back on this path.