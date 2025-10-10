Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era demo now available

HQ

Many of you may not have been born, but on October 9th 30 years ago, PC gaming was changed forever. Or, at least, a series of turn-based fantasy titles was born that quickly rose above the rest. It was Heroes of Might and Magic, and now Ubisoft, which controls the IP, is about to release a new instalment in the series, Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, which has its eye precisely on those early instalments of the series that even today still offer compelling gameplay that other franchises have been unable to replicate.

Last night, Ubisoft held a special streamed event looking back at the history of the HoMM franchise, and also announced the release of the Olden Era demo. It was a bittersweet announcement, as it also noted the delay of the Early Access release until early 2026.

In the Heroes of Might &a Magic: Olden Era demo we will be able to try out four of the five playable factions presented so far (the last one was the Schism), but luckily in the three game modes that will be available at launch. You can access the Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era demo from Ubisoft Connect and Steam. And to bring the nostalgia back in style, the classic instalments of Heroes of Might & Magic II and Heroes of Might & Magic III, both in Gold and Complete versions respectively, have arrived on Game Pass on PC and are available at all current subscription levels.

Are you going to try out the Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era demo? Check out the new trailer below.