Heroes is getting a reboot from the original creator Tim Kring

HQ

Do you remember Heroes? The TV series about normal people with superpowers that premiered back in 2006, and made the whole world aware of the phrase "Save the cheerleader, save the world" and kickstarted Hayden Panettiere's Hollywood career.

After a brilliant first season (we still love Hiro) and a good second season, the ratings started to drop considerably in the third season, and by the fourth they were so low that the show was cancelled. Now it's been almost 20 years since Heroes premiered (with a single season mini-series released nine years ago), and since everything old must be new again in Hollywood, it seems like it might be time for a reboot.

Tim Kring, who created Heroes, is now trying to pitch Heroes: Eclipsed to movie companies, and it seems to have roughly the same premise as the original show with ordinary people discovering that they have superpowers, which some uses for humanity's best interest and others... do not.

A lot has happened with superheroes in Hollywood since Heroes premiered, and some think the audience have superhero fatigue. There are still plenty of shows and movies on the concept performing really well though and ultimately we believe it's success will boil down to how good it is.

How interested would you be in a Heroes reboot?

Thanks, Deadline.