Hero and Joker about to get the Amiibo treatment

Wii U became a huge miscalculation on Nintendo's behalf, but something from the era was still a huge success, namely the Amiibos. These are lovely collectables that also work as video game peripherals with different features depending on what you are playing.

However, the pace in which Nintendo is releasing more Amiibos has slowed down considerably during the past few years (the last ones were Dark Samus and Richter in January this year), and none of the characters from Fighter Pass 1 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have received the Amiibo treatment yet. Now, that is about to change as Nintendo has revelaed (via Twitter) that Hero and Joker are being released as Amiibos on October 2. The other characters from Fighters Pass 1 are Banjo and Kazooie, Terry Bogard and Byleth. There's also Min Min from Fighters Pass2 who was recently released.

We assume there would be a big interest for some of these as Amiibos, would you buy any of them?