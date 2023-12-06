Hermit and Pig is a turn-based adventure RPG inspired by social anxiety

Truffle pigs really are experiencing a media renaissance as of late. Nicolas Cage starred as a truffle pig farmer in the simply named Pig, and now indie developer Heavy Lunch Studio has shown off another look at its upcoming turn-based adventure RPG, Hermit and Pig, as part of the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition showcase.

This game is essentially inspired by social anxiety, as the game revolves around a hermit and his truffle pig, whose lives are uprooted when a villager appears on their doorstep in need of help. This soon sees the hermit and his pig facing industrial stooges and dangerous wildlife, and sees the pair using their scavenging and foraging skills to survive and fight to save their woodland home.

The game will feature over 100 different mushrooms to forage for, as well as offering a time-sensitive combat suite that prioritises player experiences and asks players to learn from their time with the game. There will also be anxiety-ridden dialogue, where you have to determine the best way to answer a question without coming off as weird.

We're told that Hermit and Pig will be coming to PC sometime in 2024, and that the game is currently available to wishlist. Take a look at the latest trailer for the title below.