Here's your first taste of Steven Soderburgh's horror film Presence

Neon has catapulted to become quite a popular production company as of late and following the brilliant marketing campaign and mega release of Longlegs. While there are a few other projects coming from Neon in the next few months, the one that will headline the company's start to the New Year, is the next effort from Ocean's Eleven's, Erin Brokovich's, and Contagion's director, Steven Soderburgh.

Known as Presence, this film is regarded as a horror-thriller, but beyond that and knowing that it will be coming to cinemas in January, and starring Julia Fox, Lucy Lui, Chris Sullivan, and more, no additional official information has been shared.

What has been shared is a teaser trailer that seems to be reflecting the same sort of marketing scheme that Neon used for Longlegs, where they don't really reveal anything significant but simply tease what's to come. Check it out below and make out of it what you will!