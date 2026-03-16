Here's your first look at the Ferrari Amalfi Spider

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t's not every day you get to cast your eyes on a new Ferrari, but Car and Driver and Top Gear have given us the first official images of the official Ferrari Amalfi V8 Spider, combining a folding soft-top with the same high-performance V8 engine and technology found in the coupe. Designed as a stylish convertible GT, the Spider is expected to arrive as a 2027 model and continue Ferrari's tradition of front-engined drop-tops.

At its core sits Ferrari's familiar 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8, producing around 631 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivering supercar-level performance despite the car's grand-touring focus. Ferrari claims the Amalfi Spider can sprint from 0-62 mph in roughly 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed close to 199 mph.

Pricing hasn't been officially confirmed, but the convertible is expected to cost around $300,000, slightly more than the Amalfi coupe it's based on. You can see the first images below.