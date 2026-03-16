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Here's your first look at the Ferrari Amalfi Spider

It's powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 631 horsepower.

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t's not every day you get to cast your eyes on a new Ferrari, but Car and Driver and Top Gear have given us the first official images of the official Ferrari Amalfi V8 Spider, combining a folding soft-top with the same high-performance V8 engine and technology found in the coupe. Designed as a stylish convertible GT, the Spider is expected to arrive as a 2027 model and continue Ferrari's tradition of front-engined drop-tops.

At its core sits Ferrari's familiar 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8, producing around 631 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivering supercar-level performance despite the car's grand-touring focus. Ferrari claims the Amalfi Spider can sprint from 0-62 mph in roughly 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed close to 199 mph.

Pricing hasn't been officially confirmed, but the convertible is expected to cost around $300,000, slightly more than the Amalfi coupe it's based on. You can see the first images below.

Here's your first look at the Ferrari Amalfi Spider

Here's your first look at the Ferrari Amalfi Spider
Here's your first look at the Ferrari Amalfi Spider

Here's your first look at the Ferrari Amalfi Spider
Here's your first look at the Ferrari Amalfi Spider

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