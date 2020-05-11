Here's Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition explained

In order to prepare new players for the upcoming release of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Nintendo has released fresh video material. In one clip the developer highlights the many characters of this epic JRPG and in the more detailed overview trailer, we get a more general introduction to the many special features of this (almost) ten-year-old Wii game.

We get another glimpse of the heroes, learn about their motivation and see short excerpts from their fantastic journey. Xenoblade's very unique combat system in being highlighted and even advanced skills such as chain attacks and combos will be discussed in the video. Of course, the game world of Xenoblade Chronicles is being presented - to this day the series' vast environments are a unique selling point.

On May 29, you can immerse yourself in this incomparable adventure on the Nintendo Switch and expect a new epilogue. This bonus chapter is another part of the overview video since it is certainly the main reason for old fans to connect with this game once more (in addition to the visually revised experience). We see some of the new companions, learn about the DLC's basic scenario and get a few promising views of gameplay:

