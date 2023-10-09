Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Motorsport
      Mortal Kombat 1

      Here's why you can't get all the achievements in Mortal Kombat 1

      It's currently impossible to 100% the game.

      Right now, if you're an achievement hunter playing Mortal Kombat 1, you're likely suffering from the fact that the latest NetherRealm fighter can't be fully completed as of right now. This is due to there being an achievement that is impossible to get.

      The Mighty Have Fallen achievement asks you to "Komplete a Titan Battle." Sounds easy enough, right? Let me just look through the menus for the Titan Battle option and.... there isn't one.

      A helpful Redditor known as IllustratorFormal256 contacted the developers regarding this issue, and the response informed them that Titan Battles will be added to the game later on. There's no specific date as to when they might be added, but at least we know it's only a matter of time until we can get that achievement.

      Mortal Kombat 1

