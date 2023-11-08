Here's why Venom only has one weakness in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

HQ

If you're a comic book fan, you may have noticed that in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom is lacking some of his key characteristics. Namely, he's not got as many weaknesses. In the Spider-Man comics, Venom is known to be weak to fire, noise, electricity, and other alien beings.

However, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 just went for a simpler approach, making Venom only weak to high-frequency sounds. The game's director, Bryan Intihar, explained to IGN why fire doesn't stop the symbiote in the game.

"So originally, there was like 5 different weaknesses of the symbiote," says Intihar. "And we were like 'oh my god, how are we going to communicate all these different things?' We were like, 'you know what, for our universe, we're just going to keep it to high-frequency sound.'"

It does make things simpler to have Venom just be weak to sound, as it also means that we wouldn't need extra gadgets that shoot fire, but it would've also been cool to see a weakness to electricity thrown in there, especially with Miles' enhanced venom powers in the game.