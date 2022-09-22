Here's why Tomas Sala wanted to make the city-building game, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Tomas Sala is best known for his work on The Falconeer, a project that he developed solely. But that was a few years ago now, and he has since set his eyes on an all-new creation, one that is still based in the world of The Falconeer.

Known as Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, this game has a lot of similar elements to Sala's prior creation, but instead of being an airborne action title, this is instead a city-builder, where there are few restrictions on how you construct civilisations. Considering this rather large change in development direction, we recently caught up with Sala at Gamescom, where we managed to ask him all about why he has decided to create a city-building game.

HQ

"The mother of my children said, ''Well, what did you enjoy about making The Falconeer?" And it was all the little towns and all the fortresses, I enjoyed that the most. It was such a fundamental thing to make a little fortress. And she said, "Well, why don't you let people do that?" And I said that is actually a really good idea, so that started it off."

Sala continued, "Once I started making the game and the procedural building, I wanted to do it that you can build on any rock, any cliff, imagine The Falconeer, all these rocks and places and not have anything in grids, and once I had that, there was just so much fun doing that, I thought, I want a game that brings you back into that moment where you just enjoy building."

You can find our interview with Sala above, where he tells us about the inspiration behind the project and how the construction systems work.