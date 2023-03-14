Here's why Tom Cruise skipped the Oscars this year

HQ

We've already covered the big winners from the 2023 Oscars, but among the awards and celebrations, a few people were notably missing from this year's ceremony.

Namely, Tom Cruise was one of the biggest names not to make an appearance, and it is believed by Variety that he dodged the Oscars due to thinking Judd Apatow had helped Jimmy Kimmel write his monologue.

This isn't true, but if Cruise caught wind of these rumours, it's clear to see why he wouldn't show. At the DGA Awards, Apatow made a series of brutal jokes with Cruise as the punchline. Not wanting to be ridiculed at the Oscars, Cruise declined to go.

Jimmy Kimmel was reportedly upset by this decision, as he actually had wished to praise Cruise for getting people back into theatres with Top Gun: Maverick. This led to about three minutes of Kimmel's material going unused at the show, but considering that was all praising one person who wasn't there, it's for the best it wasn't included.