Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Here's why this iconic New York building won't appear in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

New York is looking more beautiful than ever, but it's missing a central piece.

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has clearly improved from the first game in terms of its visuals, we are going to be missing a central piece of New York architecture in the Chrysler Building.

Insomniac confirmed to the New York Times that they couldn't reach an agreement with the copyright owners of the building. Therefore, it won't be able to appear. This was the case in 2020's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but interestingly the building was present in the original 2018 game.

We still think that New York is going to be an incredible city to explore, and as a new screenshot of Times Square shows, it's a city that has a denser population compared to the 2018 game as well.

