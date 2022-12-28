Here's Why the Sam Raimi The Last of Us Movie Never Took Off

HQ

In a new interview, Neil Druckmann reveals that there were plans for a movie adaptation of The Last of Us, but these ideas were never able to form fully due to executives wanting the film to be consistently bigger and "sexier."

Speaking with The New Yorker Druckmann states that there was the idea for Raimi to direct in a film from the studio Screen Gems, which had previously handled the Resident Evil adaptation.

However, these plans quickly fell through as Druckmann became increasingly unsure The Last of Us would have been done justice through Screen Gems. The studio wanted World War Z while his and Raimi's view was more No Country for Old Men.

Druckmann also feared The Last of Us was too long of a story to be condensed into a 2 hour movie. This doesn't mean that the writer was against the idea of an adaptation of the game, and he does believe that if done right The Last of Us as a series will show audiences that love storytelling that great narratives can be found in video games too.