Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Here's why the characters in Starfield look so lifeless

That Bethesda's games are full of characters with, to put it mildly, rather funny faces is a bit of a running joke and even in their latest creation, Starfield, not everyone is up to par.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The fact that Bethesda's games are full of characters with, to put it mildly, rather funny faces is a bit of a running joke and even in their latest creation Starfield, not all facial animations are perfect. Now we finally have an explanation, or at least a theory by Delaney King who has worked on games such as Dragon Age and God of War. She mentions that various muscles in the face lack contractions, which contributes to the lifeless and fake smile that characters seem to have. She also refers to András Arató (from the meme Hide the Pain Harold) to elaborate on this. In a
thread on X, she goes through this, showing examples with pictures and referring to how, among other things, the orbicularis oculi muscle does not contract as it should, creating the characters' fake smiles.

Starfield

King goes on to say: "Faces are hard. A bunch of people across several departments have to coordinate and have the money and time to do it right. And the odds of them all knowing both human facial anatomy, expressions and visual communication queues isn't high."

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content