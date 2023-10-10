Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Here's why the Animus glitches in Assassin's Creed Mirage

It's a feature, not a bug.

When you're playing through Assassin's Creed Mirage, you might notice the Animus start to glitch around Basim at certain points, especially when you use certain special moves. However, it turns out this isn't just a random visual effect.

As confirmed by GameInformer's Wesley LeBlanc, the Animus glitches out simply because Basim is so fast that the futuristic machine simply can't keep up with him. This is pretty impressive, and puts Basim's speed/efficiency on a level that could very well be far above our favourite assassins of the past.

Still, some see the special moves in the game as a bit stupid, whereas others see them as a cool addition for the franchise moving forward. What do you think? If you're wondering whether Assassin's Creed Mirage is right for you, you can check out our review here.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

