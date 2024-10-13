Here's why Sony had to suddenly refund PS5 copies of Hotline Miami 2 in Australia

HQ

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number released way back in 2015, and while across the world everyone loved the sequel to an incredible game, one country was left out. Australia's strict ratings board had struck again, and the game was banned due to the inclusion of a skippable scene showing sexual violence.

Last October, Hotline Miami and its sequel got a native PS5 release in Australia, perhaps mending a decade-old wound. However, even though some people bought the game, it has been refunded recently thanks to the Australian classification board once more clocking onto the game being available.

You will receive a refund if you've purchased the game, but it seems like Hotline Miami 2 and Australia continue to be a pairing that just doesn't work. The game's creator even recommended pirating it to Australian fans.

Devolver has since responded to this removal from the PlayStation store with an image sent to Eurogamer. It's a screenshot from Hotline Miami 2 which reads "good times never last."