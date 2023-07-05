Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Here's why Rebel Moon didn't end up as a Star Wars project

Zack Snyder had to imagine his own universe to bring this sci-fi movie to life.

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of the year, but originally it had started out as a Star Wars project.

Speaking with Empire, Snyder spoke about how that was never going to work, as he wanted an R-rated movie, and for it to be detached from the previously known Star Wars characters.

"The sale [of Lucasfilm to Disney] had just happened. There was that window where, you know, who knows what's possible? I was like, 'I don't want any of your characters. I don't want to do anything with any known characters, I just want to do my own thing on the side.' And originally I was like, 'It should be rated R!' That was almost a non-starter."

Snyder continued, saying that making the film a Star Wars movie was "probably never going to be what I wanted." Instead, he's made his own sci-fi universe, which will hopefully be a breath of fresh air when Rebel Moon releases later this year.

