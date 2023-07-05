Here's why Rebel Moon didn't end up as a Star Wars project

HQ

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of the year, but originally it had started out as a Star Wars project.

Speaking with Empire, Snyder spoke about how that was never going to work, as he wanted an R-rated movie, and for it to be detached from the previously known Star Wars characters.

"The sale [of Lucasfilm to Disney] had just happened. There was that window where, you know, who knows what's possible? I was like, 'I don't want any of your characters. I don't want to do anything with any known characters, I just want to do my own thing on the side.' And originally I was like, 'It should be rated R!' That was almost a non-starter."



Snyder continued, saying that making the film a Star Wars movie was "probably never going to be what I wanted." Instead, he's made his own sci-fi universe, which will hopefully be a breath of fresh air when Rebel Moon releases later this year.