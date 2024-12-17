Here's why PS5 fans will have to wait for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

HQ

If you're a PS5 owner eagerly waiting to dive into the latest Indiana Jones adventure, you might find yourself scratching your head, wondering, "What's taking so long?" After all, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is already live on Xbox Series X/S and PC, while PlayStation fans are left twiddling their thumbs, with no sign of the game in sight. So, what's the hold-up?

Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios, recently spoke with Variety and offered some insight into the delay. According to Booty, the timing of the game's release wasn't just about business—it was driven by production. He explained that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was already well into development before Microsoft acquired Bethesda in 2021, which influenced when the PlayStation version would be ready. For Xbox, the priority was always to deliver the best possible experience for their players first, which meant PlayStation fans would have to wait a little longer.

For PlayStation players, the delay might feel like an ancient treasure just out of reach—exciting but frustratingly elusive. While the wait may seem long, this isn't the first time an Xbox game has eventually made its way to PlayStation after a period of exclusivity. However, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the first major Xbox title to have such a lengthy gap between its releases. Set for a Spring 2025 arrival, this delay could be a sign of how cross-platform titles and timed exclusives will play out in the future.

For PS5 fans, the big question remains: Will you be able to wait until Spring 2025 to join Indy on his latest adventure, or will you be tempted to experience it sooner on Xbox or PC?