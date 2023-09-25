Here's why Lars Mikkelsen returned as Thrawn in Ahsoka

HQ

The live-action Ahsoka series has brought some changes to the animated characters we were familiar with when we were younger, watching Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. But one face that's remained the same is that of Thrawn, played by Lars Mikkelsen in both the animated series Rebels and the new live-action show.

In a recent interview with ET, Dave Filoni revealed why they just had to bring Mikkelsen back for the live-action series. Largely, it came down to Mikkelsen just having such an iconic performance as the character. Also, he looks pretty good in blue.

"I couldn't be happier," said Filoni. "He looks wonderful in blue. Not everybody does, so that's a factor."

Mikkelsen's performance in Rebels was outstanding to many, as he managed to come across as terrifying, cold and calculating even in a show designed for kids as its primary audience. Some have trolled the actor online for his appearance in the live-action series, though.

What do you think of Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn?