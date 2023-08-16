Here's why House of the Dragon Season 2 is eight episodes

House of the Dragon's second season will run for eight episodes, as opposed to the first season's ten. For those wondering why, director Clare Kilner has revealed the reason behind the shorter season this time around.

"There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour," she said, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. "Ryan [Condal, showrunner]'s decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they're jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."

The story of House of the Dragon deals with the Targaryen civil war that took place over a hundred years before the beginning of Game of Thrones. The story has been finished and isn't nearly as long as the original show, so perhaps we'll be getting a much shorter run.

In any case, fans are eagerly anticipating the next season, which will hopefully land sometime next year.