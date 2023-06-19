Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Halo Infinite

Here's why Halo wasn't at the Xbox Games Showcase

"We have a lot more games now," says Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

HQ

The recent Xbox Games Showcase was full of exclusive titles coming to the Xbox Series X/S and PC. However, arguably the most iconic Xbox franchise in Halo did not make an appearance. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has given us the details on why it was absent.

"I wouldn't say Halo is of lesser importance, but we have over 20 studios now," Spencer told The Guardian. "I'll go back to the years where we had basically four games - Fable, Forza, Halo, Gears, the four horseman of the apocalypse. We have a lot more games now."

Considering Halo Infinite launched back in 2021, it would have been surprising to see anything new and substantial from 343 Industries at the Xbox Games Showcase. There could have been an update announcement, but as Spencer said, there were bigger things to look at.

Halo Infinite

