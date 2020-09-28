Here's why Football Manager 2021 is coming to Xbox and not PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Last week, the release date for Football Manager 2021 was finally revealed, and it was also announced that it is in fact coming for Xbox One and Xbox Series X this year after a more than a decade-long hiatus form the format. But many people were surprised to see PlayStation missing as a format in the list, and over the weekend, the director of the game, Miles Jacobson, explained why on Twitter:

"Being asked this a lot & will get into trouble for answering.. Our friends at @Xbox have spent years asking for us to come back to their consoles. It's how both FM19 & FM20 ended up on gamepass towards the end of the cycle, and now FM21 on Xbox One & Series X/S."

When a user followed up and asked why the console makers has to ask in the first place, Jacobson replied:

"because to make games for a platform, you need a dev kit. To get a dev kit, the platform holder have to want the game on the platform. We spoke with Sony, we have no dev kits. We spoke with Microsoft, they sent them to us."

So there we have it. Will you be playing Football Manager 2021 For Android, PC or an Xbox when it is released on November 24?

Thanks Resetera