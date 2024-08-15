Here's why experts warn against 'raw-dogging' flights

HQ

No sleep, no eating or drinking, no entertainment. Nothing except you and the map screen in front of you. Unmoving, mostly unblinking, you'll wait on that flight until you land, staring straight ahead and letting your mind work its wonders. That's raw-dogging a flight, a trend that has sparked in recent months and grown more popular over time.

According to experts, though, raw-dogging flights might not be all it's cut out to be. Dr. Gill Jenkins spoke with the BBC about whether those partaking in raw-dogging are heroes or idiots, and she had the following to say:

"They're idiots. A digital detox might do you some good, but all the rest of it is against medical advice. The whole thing about the risk of long-haul flying is that you're at risk of dehydration. If you're not moving you're at risk of deep vein thrombosis, which is compounded by dehydration," she said.

Toby King, a nutritionist, also said it was the "most dangerous" trend he'd seen. "While it looks innocent and a bit of fun on the surface, this could have deadly consequences and I would urge people to use sense when traveling."

All I hear is cowardice. In all seriousness, though, fly how you want to, but don't put your health at risk for the sake of a trend. Also, as someone who gave it a go on a recent long-haul flight, while it was interesting to see where my mind went to occupy me, the flight didn't go any quicker.