Here's why Charlize Theron is not in Furiosa

The character Furiosa is much younger in the George Miller prequel film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, than she was in Mad Max: Fury Road, but here at the editorial office we are still pretty sure that with make-up it would have been fine to let Charlize Theron play the character again, anyway. However, Miller didn't think so and cast Anya Taylor-Joy instead. Now Miller has commented on it all in an interview with Empire (thanks, Screen Rant), like this:

"It definitely would have been Charlize had Furiosa been made before Fury Road. As time went on, I began thinking, 'Oh, maybe we could do de-ageing. Then I watched really masterful filmmakers like Ang Lee and Martin Scorsese, doing Gemini Man and The Irishman, and I saw that it hadn't been licked. All you'd be watching is, 'Look how well the technology works?' It would not have been persuasive. Ultimately, it's an intuitive response. There's an innately resolute quality in [Taylor-Joy]. She's a very determined and rigorous person. She has a mystique about her. And she'd been trained young as a ballet dancer. Charlize trained young as a ballet dancer. There's a precision to them that was needed."

Do you agree with Miller's mindset on the Furiosa recasting?