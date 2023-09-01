Here's why a crucial scene was cut from The Terminator

The Terminator is still regarded as one of the best action movies of all-time, but there are a few minor holes in the film's plot. Namely, we're left to wonder how Cyberdyne Systems came to be in possession of the microchip that is placed inside the terminators.

A deleted scene would've revealed that, essentially showing the terminator as the father of Skynet, similarly to how Kyle Reese is the father of John Connor. The film's producer, Gale Ann Hurd, weighed in on why the scene didn't end up making the final cut.

"The Terminator financier John Daly's HemdaleFilms had an output deal with OrionPictures but hadn't yet made a hit (that changed with our film and Platoon). They insisted we use financier friends not actors in this scene, which ruined it for us," Hurd wrote.

"They were paid as actors, via the TaftHartley act. I think he insisted they be in the film because the financiers were promised a return on their investment and had yet to receive one. Daly never believed the film would be a success."

So, as usual, a movie's scene was ruined by the people trying to finance it. It's not a shocking story in Hollywood, but it's still interesting that no one thought The Terminator would be a success.