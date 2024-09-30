Here's when you can watch The Boy and the Heron on Netflix

HQ

Earlier this year, Netflix revealed that it would be bringing Hayao Miyazaki's latest directorial works to its content offering sometime this year. At the time, we hoped that would be fairly soon considering the announcement, however six months has passed since then and no word on the streaming date has been shared. Until now.

Netflix affirms that The Boy and the Heron will be coming to the platform as soon as October 7, meaning you can head to the streamer next week and check out this animated flick that won an Oscar for being regarded the Best Animated Film at the awards ceremony earlier this year.

If you haven't already seen The Boy and the Heron, check out our review of the film here.