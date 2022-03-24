Here's when you can start playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

HQ

Tomorrow marks the global release date of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which means that the game will be unlocked and playable pretty soon. But when exactly will the Borderlands spinoff game become playable and how does that transition to the platform you are playing on you ask?

Well, Gearbox has shared the official release times to squash those questions, and you can take a look at the times on PC and consoles below.

Consoles:

Friday, March 25 at 00:00 GMT / 00:00 CET

PC:

Thursday, March 24 at 23:00 GMT / Friday, March 25 at 00:00 CET

We're working on our review, so be sure to keep an eye out for that, and also check out some gameplay for the game below, ahead of its imminent release.