Here's when you can start playing Starfield: Shattered Space

Towards the beginning of next week, Starfield players will be flocking back to the Bethesda-developed cosmic RPG to experience and enjoy its first major expansion. This will be known as Shattered Space, and it'll be arriving on PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles on September 30.

With this imminent launch in mind, you might be wondering when exactly can you start playing Starfield: Shattered Space. Bethesda has revealed all in a global launch times article, where it is confirmed that UK fans will be able to start from 16:00 BST with European fans looking at 17:00 CEST.

Bethesda also affirms that to begin Shattered Space you will need to "complete the introductory mission of the main quest, One Small Step. After you've completed One Small Step, the first time players grav-jump to an orbit that is not used by a mission or encounter, they will receive a distress call and discover a large star station, The Oracle.

"Any player can take on the challenge in Shattered Space, but reaching level 35 is recommended for the best experience."

Last of all, the PC specs for the expansion have been revealed, and they are as follows:

Recommended:





OS Windows 10/11 with updates



Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3660X, Intel i5-10600K



Memory 16 GB RAM



Graphics AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080



DirectX Version 12



Network Broadband Internet Connection



Storage 125GB Available Space



Additional Notes SSD Required



Minimum:





OS Windows 10 Version 21H1 (10.0.19043)



Processor AMD Ryzen 5



Memory 16 GB RAM



Graphics AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti



DirectX Version 12



Storage 125GB Available Space



Additional Notes SSD Required



Will you be checking out Starfield: Shattered Space next week?