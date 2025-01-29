Here's when you can start playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

HQ

In the coming days, one of the biggest games of 2025 will be making its arrival, as Warhorse Studios' Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S devices. With this launch scheduled for February 4, the developer has now confirmed the release times for the game and also the preload information.

For those in Europe and the United Kingdom, you'll be able to hop into Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on February 4 at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET. As per times elsewhere around the world, you can see the full map below.

In terms of the preload for the game, Xbox players can actually download and get ready for launch as of now, but PS5 fans will need to wait until February 2 at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, while PC folk have to wait even longer and until February 3 at the same time. You'll likely want to embrace this preload period too if you intend to hop in on launch day, as the game is claimed to be almost 84 GB in size, at least on PlayStation 5 that is.