Here's when you can start playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

HQ

It's almost time to begin our journey as the famed archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones, as the MachineGames-developed title will be launching as soon as later this week on December 6 for those who are tapping into the Early Access period provided by snagging the Premium Edition of the game. The rest of us, and Game Pass players, will have to wait until December 9 to play the game, but when exactly can we start enjoying the adventure?

Bethesda has now revealed the global launch times for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and for both the Early Access and main launch, we can start enjoying the action from 00:00 GMT / 1:00 CET as of December 6/9.

Check out the full launch time map below to see when the game arrives in your region.