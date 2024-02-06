Here's when you can start playing Helldivers II

HQ

If you've been raring to head into an alien world with friends to blast enormous bug-like creatures into tiny little pieces, you've no doubt been eyeing up February 8, as that will be when Helldivers II makes its arrival on PS5 and PC.

With that launch right around the corner, the game's official X account has confirmed the launch times for the game, meaning we know exactly when you can load in and begin gunning down some alien monsters.

For us in the UK and Europe, the release times for the game will be 9:00 GMT / 10:00 CET, with the game launching as early as 1:00 PST for the west coast of America, and as late as 20:00 AEDT for east Australia.

Will you be jumping into Helldivers II later this week?