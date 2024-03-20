Here's when you can start playing Dragon's Dogma 2

HQ

Capcom has laid out the official launch times for Dragon's Dogma 2. The massive and hugely anticipated RPG is set to make its debut on March 22, 2024, but now we know exactly when you can start playing it in your respective region.

For those on consoles (PS5/Xbox Series) it's rather straightforward. Unless you're on the PDT time zone on the west coast of America, the game will unlock at 00:00 local time (i.e. midnight on launch day). The PDT time zone will be able to play from 21:00 on Thursday, March 21.

PC (Steam) is a bit more complex as the game will debut at a multitude of times. UK players are looking at midnight again (00:00 GMT), whereas European players will have to wait until 1:00 CET/2:00 EET in their local region. As for the rest of the world, you can see all the times laid out in full below.